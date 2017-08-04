Astros' Alex Bregman: Stays hot with three hits Thursday

Bregman went 3-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI and two stolen bases Thursday against the Rays.

Bregman has displayed the all-around hitting ability that made him the second overall pick in the 2015 draft of late, with nine extra-base hits, seven RBI and three steals in his past nine games. Most of that production came while batting in the bottom third of the order, but his recent hot streak has moved Bregman up to the two-hole. He's now slashing .274/.352/.464.