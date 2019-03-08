Astros' Alex Bregman: Still out Friday

Bregman (back) is out of Friday's lineup against the Cardinals.

He exited Wednesday's game with a stiff back and will now be held out of the lineup for the second day in a row. It is slightly concerning that Bregman is not back in the lineup Friday, as manager AJ Hinch said he expected his star third baseman to only need one day off (Thursday).

