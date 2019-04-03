Astros' Alex Bregman: Swipes first bag

Bregman went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and run scored Tuesday against the Rangers.

Bregman was hit by a pitch in the first inning and later stole second base as part of a double steal. He's gotten off to a slow start this season, though his willingness to steal bases is a decent sign that he's healthy after offseason surgery on his elbow.

