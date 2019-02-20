Astros' Alex Bregman: Taking BP on Wednesday
Bregman (elbow) is scheduled to face live pitching Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros have been restricting Bregman's workload early in camp after he required arthroscopic surgery in January to remove a bone spur from his elbow. The 24-year-old didn't experience any setbacks Tuesday while throwing across the diamond for the second time all spring, so he'll be cleared to take another step forward in his rehab by taking batting practice. Bregman previously noted that the biggest test of his health will come with his swinging, so his comments after Wednesday's hitting session may bear monitoring.
