Astros' Alex Bregman: Taking it easy in recovery
Bregman has yet to resume hitting following arthroscopic elbow surgery, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bregman is reportedly under orders from the team's training staff to take things slowly, so it's not particularly surprising that he's yet to hit, given that it's been only 15 days since the procedure. It was suggested at the time of his surgery that he'd be limited to start spring training, and the latest reports seem to support that timeline. There haven't been suggestions that his status for Opening Day is in doubt, but if a setback does occur, expect Aledmys Diaz to move into the starting lineup temporarily.
