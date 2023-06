Bregman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Mets.

Bregman took former teammate Justin Verlander deep in the third inning to tally his 10th homer of the season. It was his fourth long ball in his last 20 starts, during which he's also maintained a .352 on-base percentage and .468 slugging percentage. Though it's a small sample, he's shown signs of breaking out of his slow start to the campaign.