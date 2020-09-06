Manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that he hopes Bregman (hamstring) is ready for the team's upcoming series against the A's, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. Baker added that the team is going to be "pretty cautious" with Bregman and his hamstring.

Bregman deemed himself "100 percent" Thursday, but he did not receive clearance from the training staff to return for this weekend's series against the Angels. It sounds like Bregman will receive semi-regular maintenance days once he's back on the active roster, with the Astros focused primarily on getting him back to full strength in time for the postseason.