Astros manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that Bregman has been held out of workouts this week due to a sore hamstring, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Bregman presumably won't be cleared in time to play in the Astros' Grapefruit League opener Sunday versus the Marlins, but Baker didn't suggest the third baseman's hamstring issue was overly worrisome. The 26-year-old will be looking to rebound this season after taking a big step back in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, when he slashed .242/.350/.451 with six home runs and no stolen bases over 42 games.