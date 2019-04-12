Astros' Alex Bregman: Testing hamstring in pregame

Bregman (hamstring) did some running in the outfield with the team trainers prior to Friday's game against Seattle, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros still haven't revealed their lineup for Friday night, so if everything checks out, Bregman could be back in the starting nine for the series opener. Yuli Gurriel would likely draw the start at the hot corner if Bregman can't go.