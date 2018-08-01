Astros' Alex Bregman: Three hits Tuesday

Bregman went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

The three-hit day gave Bregman an even .300 average over the month of July. The 24-year-old continues to take steps forward in his second full season, slashing .282/.384/.532 with 22 home runs and he's already matched his RBI output from all of last year with 71.