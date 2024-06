Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Twins.

Bregman accounted for the Astros' only run with his seventh home run of the season. After a slow start to the campaign, he has started to turn things around, going 8-for-24 with three home runs, five RBI and four runs scored across his last six games. Bregman still has just a .652 OPS for the season, though he has managed 26 RBI across 55 games.