Astros' Alex Bregman: Two-run homer in first inning

Bregman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday in a 12-3 loss to Washington in Game 2 of the World Series.

Bregman rocked a 411-foot blast off of Washington starter Stephen Strasburg in the first inning to tie the game 2-2. He also made a pair of defensive mistakes in the seventh inning, the first of which was a misplay of a fairly routine groundball that seemed to open the floodgates with Washington leading 4-2 at the time. Bregman is hitting .232 in this postseason with a pair of home runs.