Astros' Alex Bregman: Undergoes arthroscopic surgery

Bregman underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The issue didn't seem to bother Bregman last season as he hit an excellent .286/.394/.532 with 31 homers on the way to a fifth-place finish in the American League MVP race. He is expected to to be limited in spring training but ready to go by the start of the regular season. If recovery takes longer than planned, Aledmys Diaz could see an expanded role early in the season.