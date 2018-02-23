Astros' Alex Bregman: Will move around infield

Bregman will start at shortstop in Friday's Grapefruit League opener, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Bregman, who was Houston's primary third baseman last season, will be moved around the diamond this season. Bregman will get starts at shortstop and see some time at second base. Hinch appears determined to build a flexible unit after he announced Tuesday that he plans to have first baseman Yulieski Gurriel play multiple infield positions in 2018. Shortstop is nothing new to Bregman, who played 30 games at the position last season and was his natural position coming up the ranks.