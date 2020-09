Bregman will be in the lineup for both weekend games against the Dodgers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Bregman was activated from the injured list Tuesday and started one of the doubleheader games that day. He was then held out Wednesday as part of a predetermined plan, although he did pinch hit and played third base for the final inning. He could return to the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against Oakland ahead of an off-day Friday before the weekend games in Los Angeles.