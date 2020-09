Bregman (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Monday against Oakland but will be activated ahead of Tuesday's contest, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Bregman was expected to miss three weeks after straining his hamstring in mid-August, and he'll wind up returning more or less on schedule. The third baseman considered himself fully healthy back on Thursday, though it's still possible the Astros ease him back into action with the occasional off day.