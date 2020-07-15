Bregman admitted his swing is not where it needs to be and continues to work on his mechanics, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Bregman had a late start to camp and is trying to build up plate appearances and see as much pitching as possible. "I'm going to continue to work hard and continue [to work on] those mechanical issues we have going on right now," said the third baseman. Bregman homered in four at-bats during Monday's intrasquad game, which was a step in the right direction, and is confident he'll be ready for Opening Day.