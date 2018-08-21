Peacock will start Tuesday against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch hinted that this might be a bullpen game, so we're not expecting Peacock to be around long enough to qualify for a decision. The manager said he will "mix and match" among the nine relievers at his disposal, reinforcing the notion that this will be a bullpen game. Peacock, who has 67 starts during his career, has not thrown more than 40 pitches this season.

