McCann (knee) bent into a catcher's squat Friday for the first time since undergoing arthroscopic surgery in July, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch said McCann has "picked up the pace" of his baseball activities, adding that the 34-year-old catcher took batting practice on the field prior to Friday's game against the Dodgers. "He's past his issues and he needs to just now build his strength back up to where he can do more things than just squat and batting practice," said Hinch. McCann stressed he would definitely return to action by September.