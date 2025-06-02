Matthews (concussion) has gone 11-for-23 with two home runs, three doubles, four walks, 10 RBI and five runs in six games since being activated from Triple-A Sugar Land's 7-day injured list May 24.

Matthews missed about a week and a half of game action after sustaining the concussion on a slide during a May 13 game. He's exhibited no signs of rust since returning to action and is now maintaining a .272/.401/.450 slash line with six home runs and 16 steals over 43 games on the season with Sugar Land. The 23-year-old infielder doesn't possess a spot on Houston's 40-man roster but nonetheless stands a good chance at making his MLB debut later this season.