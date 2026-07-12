Astros' Brice Matthews: Exits with apparent injury

Matthews was lifted for a pinch hitter in the top of the second inning Sunday following a collision with the center-field wall while pursuing a flyball in the bottom of the first, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With two outs in the inning, Matthews was unable to corral a Josh Jung deep fly, which ultimately fell in for a triple after Matthews' back and head collided with the outfield wall. Matthews was able to make the relay throw into the infield and remained in the game while Houston recorded the final out of the frame, but he was pulled from the contest before his first turn in the batting order came up. Taylor Trammell pinch hit for Matthews and will presumably cover center field for the remainder of the contest. The Astros should provide further word on the nature of Matthews' injury later Sunday.