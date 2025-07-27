Astros' Brice Matthews: Getting Sunday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Matthews will hit the bench for the second time in the series while he's gone just 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts over his last four games. With Matthews out of the lineup, Jose Altuve will fill in at the keystone, while Cooper Hummel picks up a start in left field.
