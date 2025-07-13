Astros' Brice Matthews: Not starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Matthews started at second base in his first two MLB games after being promoted Friday, and he'll take a seat Sunday after going 0-for-7 with five strikeouts. Mauricio Dubon will shift to the keystone while Zack Short receives a start at shortstop.
