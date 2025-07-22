Matthews went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Matthews had shown little success at the plate during his first call-up, going 1-for-12 with a walk and six strikeouts over his first four games. That changed Monday, as he took Zac Gallen deep in the second inning for a three-run blast, then came back for more with a two-run homer in the seventh to chase the Arizona starter from the game. Matthews still has some work to do to become a trusted part of the Astros' lineup, but the team is letting him do some learning on the job for now. He's started five of seven games at second base since his call-up, and if Matthews sticks there, Jose Altuve will continue to see more time in left field.