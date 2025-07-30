default-cbs-image
Matthews is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Since slugging three home runs and driving in seven runs in his first six big-league games, Matthews' production has fallen off considerably. In his last five contests, Matthews has gone just 1-for-15 with nine strikeouts, and his ongoing struggles appear to have resulted in him moving into more of a part-time role. He'll be on the bench Wednesday for the fourth time in six games.

