King earned his second save of the season Saturday against the Red Sox after pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

The Astros deployed Enyel De Los Santos across the fifth and sixth frames of Saturday's game, so manager Joe Espada opted to go with King over Brayan Abreu to protect the team's 6-3 lead in the ninth. The decision turned out to be the right one, as King needed just six pitches (four strikes) to retire the side. The Astros should continue to use a committee approach to closing duties between King, Abreu and De Los Santos until Josh Hader (biceps) is cleared to return from the 60-day injured list, the earliest of which would take place in late May.