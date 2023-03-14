Astros' C.J. Stubbs: Joining Team Israel By RotoWire Staff Mar 14, 2023 at 11:19 am ET • 1 min read Stubbs has left Astros camp to join Team Israel for the World Baseball Classic, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.Stubbs has hit well for the Astros this spring but couldn't pass up an invitation to the WBC. He'll begin the regular season back in the minors. Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.