Astros' Forrest Whitley: On DL with mild oblique strain
Whitley has a mild oblique strain and was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Double-A Corpus Christi, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
There is not a specific timetable for Whitley to return to game action, but McTaggart says the team is hoping he doesn't miss more than a couple weeks. The top pitching prospect in the minors, Whitley has logged a 4.29 ERA, 3.23 FIP, 1.05 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB in 21 innings (six starts) since returning from his 50-game suspension. He was slated to pitch in the Futures Game but that will not happen due to this injury. It's still possible Whitley could still reach the big leagues this year, but it seems unlikely now, given this injury.
