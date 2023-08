Kessinger (illness) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday and went 1-for-3 with a walk while playing nine innings at third base.

Kessinger has already spent the required seven days on the COVID-19-related injured list, so he'll be eligible for activation whenever the Astros deem him ready. Prior to being deactivated, Kessinger had been seeing light work as a utility man for Houston.