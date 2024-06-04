Kessinger was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Kessinger hasn't logged an at-bat since May 11 while operating as a reserve infielder for the Astros. Trey Cabbage will take Kessinger's spot on the 26-man roster.
