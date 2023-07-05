Kessinger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Though Kessinger had appeared in just six games since being called up in early June, he drew the starting nod Tuesday after Jose Altuve (oblique) was scratched from the lineup. Kessinger got to work early, hitting a solo homer off Kyle Freeland in the third for his first MLB round-tripper, then followed it up with a single in the eighth for his first career multi-hit game. With Altuve and Jeremy Pena (neck) each battling lingering injuries, Kessinger could receive more action in the near future if either of the pair misses more time.