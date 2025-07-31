The Astros are bracing for the possibility of Paredes requiring season-ending surgery to address a torn right hamstring, a procedure that would keep him out for around 6-to-7 months, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Houston hasn't provided official word on the extent of Paredes' right hamstring strain since he was placed on the injured list July 20, but the 26-year-old appears to have received unfavorable news after undergoing further testing. Citing a league source, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reported Wednesday that Paredes' injury has been deemed significant enough to keep him out for two months, though his recovery timeline would be extended to next spring if surgery is necessary. Before Paredes decides whether to go under the knife, he's expected to receive a second medical opinion later this week. In anticipation of Paredes missing extended time, the Astros acquired Ramon Urias from the Orioles on Wednesday to bolster the left side of the infield.