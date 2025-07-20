Paredes was pulled from Saturday's game versus Seattle due to right hamstring discomfort, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paredes pulled up before reaching first base on a single to deep left field in the third inning. He was immediately lifted for a pinch runner but was able to leave the field under his own power, albeit gingerly. Paredes missed three games in mid-June due to a hamstring issue. though it's worth noting that in that instance the injury was to his left hamstring. Imaging should help determine how severe Paredes' injury is this time around, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's held out of the lineup Sunday.