Paredes went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI during Thursday's 8-2 win over the Pirates.

Paredes smoked two home runs Thursday to finish the series against the Bucs with three, bringing his season total up to 14. The 26-year-old is slashing .252/.347/.474 with 37 RBI on the season, numbers in line with his 2023 season, when he hit 31 home runs and drove in 98 runs for the Rays. Paredes also didn't strike out in a game for the first time in seven contests, bringing his strikeout rate down to 16.6 percent for the season.