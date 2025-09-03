Paredes (hamstring) fielded grounders and did some running in the outfield at Daikin Park on Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Astros manager Joe Espada said that Paredes had follow-up MRI on his right hamstring strain Tuesday, and while Espada didn't reveal those results, Paredes' workout suggests he got good news from the imaging. Paredes suffered a torn right hamstring shortly after the All-Star break but opted to forgo surgery and will attempt to return before the end of the regular season.