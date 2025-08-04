Astros general manager Dana Brown said Monday that Paredes received a platelet-rich plasma injection for his strained right hamstring and will treat the injury through rest and rehab in an attempt to return from the 10-day injured list later this season, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Brown noted that Paredes was given the option of undergoing surgery to address the severe hamstring strain or rehabbing the injury instead, and the 26-year-old opted for the latter route. Though surgery would likely provide a more permanent fix for his hamstring, a procedure would carry a recovery timeline of six-plus months, which would have put Paredes' availability for the start of the 2026 season in jeopardy. Even though Paredes will attempt to resume baseball activities once the PRP injection takes effect, the Astros' acquisitions of infielders Carlos Correa and Ramon Urias ahead of last week's trade deadline suggest that they aren't banking on Paredes providing much of a contribution down the stretch. The Astros are unlikely to put a timeline on Paredes' return from the IL until he begins taking part in full activities.