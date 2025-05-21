Now Playing

Paredes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Tuesday against the Rays.

Paredes continued his power binge Tuesday, slugging his fourth home run in his last eight starts. He now has eight home runs on the season with a .184 ISO. Paredes also has a 14.1 percent walk rate and an impressive .824 OPS across 205 plate appearances.

