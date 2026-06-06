Astros' Isaac Paredes: Homers, plates four Friday

Paredes went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional RBI in Friday's win over the Athletics.

Paredes was responsible for the majority of the Astros' offense Friday, launching a three-run homer in the bottom of the first and later plating another run with a sac fly that scored Christian Walker in the third. Paredes has also homered in three games in a row and is up to nine long balls on the season, with four of those coming in an eight-game stretch where he's posted a 1.103 OPS.