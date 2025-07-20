default-cbs-image
Paredes was removed in the third inning of Saturday's game against Seattle due to an apparent leg injury, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Paredes smacked a ball to deep left field but pulled up before reaching first base and had to settle for a single. He was immediately checked on by a trainer and subsequently departed from the contest, as Zack Short replaced him as a runner. If Paredes needs to miss time, Short and Mauricio Dubon are candidates to step in at third base.

