Astros' Isaac Paredes: Reaches double-digit homers

Paredes went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run and two walks Monday in a loss to Detroit.

Paredes was one of two Astros to reach base multiple times in the defeat, and he put his team on the board with a two-run blast to left field in the third inning. It was a needed showing from the third baseman, who was stuck in a 1-for-21 rut over his past six games coming into Monday. Paredes is still slashing a modest .232/.341/.409 on the campaign, but he ranks third on the Astros in both homers (10) and RBI (35).