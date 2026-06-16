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Astros' Isaac Paredes: Reaches double-digit homers

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Paredes went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run and two walks Monday in a loss to Detroit.

Paredes was one of two Astros to reach base multiple times in the defeat, and he put his team on the board with a two-run blast to left field in the third inning. It was a needed showing from the third baseman, who was stuck in a 1-for-21 rut over his past six games coming into Monday. Paredes is still slashing a modest .232/.341/.409 on the campaign, but he ranks third on the Astros in both homers (10) and RBI (35).

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