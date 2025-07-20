Paredes (hamstring) said after Saturday's game against the Mariners that he's returning to Houston to undergo an MRI on Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old departed Saturday's contest due to right hamstring discomfort and also said the injury feels worse than the left hamstring issue that sidelined him for a few games earlier this season. Manager Joe Espada said that the injury "doesn't look very good," per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, so it wouldn't be surprising if a trip to the injured list is necessary. The Astros travel to Arizona on Monday to continue their road trip, and Paredes is likely to be out for at least the next couple days since he's travelling back to Houston for the evaluation.