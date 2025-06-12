Paredes went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the White Sox.

Paredes has had an interesting start to June. He has hit only .235 with a relatively elevated 25 percent strikeout rate, yet he also has three home runs, nine RBI and five runs scored across nine games. Overall, Paredes has arguably been Houston's most consistent hitter this season and is on pace to match the production of his 2022 campaign -- the best of his career.