Astros' Isaac Paredes: To take live BP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Paredes (hamstring) will take live batting practice Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Paredes is making progress in his recovery from a torn right hamstring and will hit off live pitching Saturday. The Astros are hoping to get Paredes back before the end of the regular season, but the third baseman will likely require a lengthy minor-league rehab stint before being activated.
