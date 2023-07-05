France (4-3) earned the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over six innings against the Rockies. He struck out four.

France allowed the leadoff man to reach base in three of his first five innings of work and it finally cost him in the fifth as he surrendered two runs on singles by Harold Castro and Jurickson Profar after walking Nolan Jones to open the frame. The right-hander would still make it through six innings for the seventh consecutive start, however, while going on to record his fourth win. France also has not allowed more than three runs in any game over that stretch and now holds a solid 3.26 ERA after Wednesday's outing.