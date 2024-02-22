France (shoulder) threw off a mound Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The right-hander reported to camp with some inflammation in his shoulder and was limited to throwing on flat ground initially as a result. He has since progressed to mound work and France said Thursday that all went well. While it may be a while before we see him in Grapefruit League games, France has a realistic shot to be ready for Opening Day barring a setback.