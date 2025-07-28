The Astros reinstated Melton (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Monday. He'll start in center field and will bat fifth in the Astros' series opener versus the Nationals, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Melton will be back with Houston for the first time since mid-June after a right ankle sprain kept him on the shelf for nearly six weeks. The rookie was cleared to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, and after going 4-for-7 with three doubles, two RBI and two runs in two contests, he was given the green light to rejoin the big club. Now that he's healthy again, Melton could end up settling in as Houston's everyday center fielder until Jake Meyers (calf) is ready to return from the IL.