The Astros reassigned Melton, Tommy Sacco, Miguel Palma, Aaron Brown and Jose Fleury to minor-league camp Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Melton is the big name of the group as one of the team's top prospects, and he's been slowed in camp by a back injury. The good news is he is close to being game-ready, per manager Joe Espada, with Melton likely to be brought back to play in some Grapefruit League games later this week. While Melton is pegged for Triple-A Sugar Land to start the season, he has a shot to eventually break into a relatively uncertain Astros' outfield situation.