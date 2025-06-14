Astros' Jacob Melton: Battling sore ankle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton was removed from Friday's game against the Twins with right ankle soreness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Melton had gone 2-for-2 with three RBI and a run scored before his ankle forced him out of the game in the fifth inning. It's currently unclear if his injury is severe enough to put him at risk of missing time, but Jose Altuve may spend more time in left field if that ends up being the case.
More News
-
Astros' Jacob Melton: Swipes second bag•
-
Astros' Jacob Melton: Sitting Saturday•
-
Astros' Jacob Melton: Picks up first RBI of career•
-
Astros' Jacob Melton: Called up, starting in CF in debut•
-
Astros' Jacob Melton: Set to be called up from Triple-A•
-
Astros' Jacob Melton: Still working through groin issue•