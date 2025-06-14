Melton was removed from Friday's game against the Twins with right ankle soreness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Melton had gone 2-for-2 with three RBI and a run scored before his ankle forced him out of the game in the fifth inning. It's currently unclear if his injury is severe enough to put him at risk of missing time, but Jose Altuve may spend more time in left field if that ends up being the case.