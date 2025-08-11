The Astros recalled Melton from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.

Cooper Hummel was designated for assignment by the Astros to make room on the roster for Melton and Cristian Javier. Melton has spent most of the 2025 season in Triple-A, where he's slashing .273/.369/.511 with six steals, three home runs and 11 RBI in 103 plate appearances. He made his major-league debut June 1 and has gone 7-for-37 (.206) with three steals and six RBI with the Astros this season.