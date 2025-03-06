Melton (back) is listed on Houston's roster for its March 14 Spring Breakout game versus Washington prospects.

The Astros sent Melton out to minor-league camp earlier this week after he missed time to begin spring training due to a back injury, but manager Joe Espada said that the outfielder was close to being ready for game action. Melton's inclusion on the Spring Breakout roster is an indication that he'll be cleared to play by the end of the next week, putting the 24-year-old on track to open the season in a full-time role at Triple-A Sugar Land.